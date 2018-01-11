TYLER — Halloween is the prime time to be scared, but can lead to nightmares for kids and adults.

Dr. R.V. Ghuge at the Sleep Medicine Institute of Texas said that the strange experiences such as trick or treating, seeing scary costumes or watching horror movies can lead to nightmares even after Halloween is over.

"So those memories stick in their head and when they sleep those memories start coming all together and that can create nightmares in people who don't even have nightmares otherwise," Ghuge said.

To help avoid having nightmares, Ghuge advises for people relax before bed and to stick to their normal bed time routine as well as some tips for parents.

"After you get home to relax there needs to be some pleasing pleasurable interactions between the children and parents, there needs to be some demystification of these experiences they've had you know people wearing strange clothes looking dangerous and things like that," Ghuge said.

