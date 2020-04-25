TYLER, Texas — CBS19 has received from a plenty of e-mails, texts and calls from viewers on a variety of subjects since the pandemic first moved through East Texas.

However, some of our viewers have shared sensitive information that scammers can use to steal your identity.

“You really want to keep that as private as possible and only share those with people that you know, and where you have initiated contact with the other party,” Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas President and CEO Mechele Mills said.

Mills says if asking a question about something like stimulus money, the only people who need a social security number work for the government, and they already have that information.

“There would be no reason necessarily for [CBS19] to need that information that they're wanting to verify their stimulus money," Mills said. "Things like that you're actually going to go to the IRS who already has your information."

Currently many Texans are ordering food from their favorite local places, maybe giving their credit card numbers over the phone. All it takes is one employee’s integrity lapse to compromise that information. Mills says find alternative ways to pay.

“Things like Apple Pay and, you know, those types of methods where that information is sent encrypted, rather than giving the credit card information over the phone,” Mills said.

Overall, be extra cautious with that important information.