Tire processor opens facility in East Texas

"This strategic location allows customers to easily and legally dispose of tires at the end of their useful life," information from the company said.

TYLER, Texas — ArkLaTex Tire Processing has opened its first facility to provide a way for East Texans and surrounding regions to dispose of tires.

The company opened its first location in Linden in Cass County, said Operations Director Stephen McLemore, but he said the company does have plans to expand into other locations.

"This strategic location allows customers to easily and legally dispose of tires at the end of their useful life," information from the company said.

McLemore, who said he's mostly been involved in manufacturing, said the company is "very interested in environmental cleanup and really creating opportunities for responsible disposal and reclamation of products."

"Our widget happens to be tires," he said.