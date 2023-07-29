Tired of getting bug bites? Try these natural tips to repel bugs this summer

If you're feeling crafty try making a homemade bug spray; not only can it save you a few bucks but you might have all the ingredients right at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Getting bit by a mosquito can often be a nuisance, especially those who are prone to bites.

For people interested in repelling bugs naturally, here are a few helpful ways you can try this summer:

Craft your own bug spray

If you're feeling crafty try making a homemade bug spray; not only can it save you a few bucks but you might have all the ingredients right at home.

All you need is:

One-quart spray bottle

One pint distilled white vinegar

One pint of water

Tea tree oil

Lavender essential oil

Make to give the bottle a good shake so all of the ingredients are well incorporated. Feel free to swap other essential oils that have a minty or citrus aroma as well.

Grow a garden

If you have backyard or even patio space, purchasing plants can be a great repellant for mosquitoes during the summer months.

Some great options can be marigolds, lemongrass, citronella, and lavender. It's vital to plant them around doors, windows, or other commonly used openings that attract bugs.

Change your lights

Bugs are prone to hang around bright lights, especially in the dark. A smart tip people can utilize is to swap out bright bulbs for warm-colored LED lights.

Baby powder

With it's main ingredient being talc powder this serves as an excellent repellant for bugs. All you have to do is sprinkle some powder around windowsills with a bit of cinnamon. This scent will travel and keep those pesky bugs away.