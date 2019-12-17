TYLER, Texas — It seems every year during the holiday season, as the anticipation for Santa's arrival increases, there is also an increase in certain crimes.

"You'll find that if someone's stealing, chances are they're not just stealing that one time," said Tyler Police Detective April Molina.

From porch pirates to holiday scams, at this time of year, criminals look to cash in during the seasonal chaos.

Detective Molina says most criminals are opportunists, who tend to take advantage of the distractions that come along with the holidays.

"We see a lot of thefts coming from vehicle burglaries," Molina said. "Most the time, it's people going around checking doors that are unlocked, and unfortunately, a lot of people leave their purses in there, their phones, their presents in plain view."

Det. Molina says, in most cases, it does not take long for a thief to get the job done.

"It just takes you about 20 seconds to get into a car, take stuff and run off," Molina explained.

While Tyler police are seeing more car burglaries, there are other thefts that are getting more responses from police.

On Friday, in a #FindThemFriday post, the department posted a handful of photos of wanted suspects in a number of recent theft incidents, including a neighborhood porch pirate caught on a resident's RING video.

"A lot of time, we have video of someone, but we have no idea who these people are," Molina explained.

Detective Molina says in those cases, community spaces like Facebook and the NextDoor app come in handy.

"You have an idea of what's going on in your neighborhood," Molina said. "Having something like that where you can tell everybody else is very beneficial, not just for us, but to everybody in the community."

However, when it comes to social media, she says be careful what you post around the holidays.

"If you're want to post your pictures on Facebook, great, do that, but don't tell them what specific dates you're going to be gone," Molina said.

Also, be careful not to post pictures of gifts received and be sure to dispose of the packages in ways that do not advertise the items received.

"Make sure your homes are locked. If you're able to, invest in a security system," Molina said. "Let your neighbors know when you're going to go, of course, a trusted neighbor. Unfortunately, we can't stop everybody but we can do things to prevent it."

To date, Detective Molina says compared to last year's holiday season, the city of Tyler is seeing a decrease in crimes of opportunity like thefts or burglaries this time around.

However, she warns against letting your guard down.