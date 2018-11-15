TYLER — The Tyler Independent School District invited many city leaders, educators and council members to the Rose Garden Wednesday morning to discuss the needs and the improvements of the district.

TISD hosted their annual luncheon to discuss what they have learned from previous years and how they want to improve in the future.

There are many changes coming up for the 2019-2020 school year, but before they can do that they have to look at their strengths and weaknesses from previous school years.

Wednesday's agenda was to celebrate the strides that the district has made so far and what they plan to accomplish.

"East Texas has struggled behind the state for years as far as early literacy goes that's a big push," Superindent Dr. Marty Crawford said. "Career Tech-Ed is a big push as well. We try to make our county and our city work force more employable."

Crawford also says the district is focused on advancing academics and needs more national merit and semi finalist recognition.

Although, TISD has removed all schools off of he low performing list, the ultimate goal is outperforming other public, charter and private schools.

