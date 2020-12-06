TYLER, Texas — In August 2018, the Tyler ISD school board refused to hold a vote on whether to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School. The no-vote surprised and angered many in the Tyler community who wanted action one way or the other.

However, in the wake of national protests as a part of the Black Lives Matter movement and the dismantling of Confederate statues, the school board is once again addressing the issue.

"We would like to hear from you, just like[we would like] to hear from everybody else regarding what you want," board member Artis Newsome said. "We will have an opportunity to vote that with our board members and try to persuade them one way or the other."

Yvonne Atkins, a longtime teacher with the district who retired last year, says it is important that students and alumni are all involved in the discussion.

"We want to hear from students and recently former students," Atkins said. "But we want to know how you feel and what your concerns are about the name change."

The board will hold its next meeting on June 22 at 7 p.m. A petition on Change.org to change the school's name has more than 4,000 signatures.