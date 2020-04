TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County officials purchased a bulk supply of hand sanitizer for public use.

According to the county, the sanitizer's consistency is watery and not the typical gel. The county put the hand sanitizer in large jugs on the east and west steps of the courthouse.

Residents are encouraged to bring a small bottle and collect no more than two ounces at a time. Officials say the sanitizer works best in a spray bottle.