TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has recorded their second death related to COVID-19.

According to Judge Brian Lee, the second death occurred last week, but the state confirmed he was waiting for the state to confirm it was coronavirus-related.

The county also saw 28 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 248 with 20 recoveries.

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas