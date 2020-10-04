Today, residences in Titus County can stop by the courthouse and get a small amount of hand sanitizer to refill their bottles.

According to Judge Brian Lee, the city and county have each purchased a large supply of bulk hand sanitizer.

Lee says this type of hand sanitizer is not the typical gel but instead has a watery consistency.

Lee says they are still working to find the best way to dispense to the general public. Today, Lee has placed a gallon on the east and west side of the steps at the courthouse.

It works best in a spray bottle due to it being so watery.￼ People should take no more than two ounces at this time.