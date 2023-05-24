Titus County man accused of exposing himself to 6 children arrested

Billy Wayne Gage Jr. is charged with six counts of indecency with a child and booked into the Titus County Jail.

TITUS COUNTY, Texas — A Titus County man accused of exposing his genitals to six children while running around naked was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies followed up on an allegation that a man who lives on Titus County Private Road 2376 was running around naked Tuesday in front of several residents, including numerous children, the Titus County Sheriff's Office said.

After investigating the allegation, deputies determined there was probable cause that Gage intentionally and knowingly exposed his genitals to six children for sexual gratification, the sheriff's office said.