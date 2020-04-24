TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County officials announced a teenager tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases in the county to 13.

According to the county, the patient between 10-19 years old. The patient is in the same household as the 12th cases.

Officials did not say what the source of the case was.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 16, 2 recovery

Angelina County - 33

Bowie County - 89, 40 recoveries, 6 deaths

Camp County - 6, 4 recoveries

Cass County - 15, 7 recoveries

Cherokee County - 10, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 60, 34 recoveries

Harrison County - 63, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths

Henderson County - 22

Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Marion County - 6

Morris County - 5

Nacogdoches County - 111, 20 recoveries, 7 deaths

Panola County - 75, 5 recoveries, 5 deaths

Polk County - 18

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 1

San Augustine County - 16, 1 death

Shelby County - 85

Smith County - 131, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths

Titus County - 13

Trinity County - 7

Upshur County - 12

Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death

Wood County - 7

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.