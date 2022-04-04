TJC Academy of Dance presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ this weekend

Admission will range from $15 to $40 based on seating and the tickets can be bought at TJC.edu/LittleMermaid.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance will present Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale, “The Little Mermaid," this weekend for people of all ages.

Show times include 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the Wise Auditorium in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC main campus.

Admission will range from $15 to $40 based on seating and the tickets can be bought at TJC.edu/LittleMermaid. A ticketed lunch with the cast members will be held at noon Saturday with $25 per person tickets.

“I am so excited to bring this classic tale to life through dance!” said Shurrell Wiebe, artistic director. “Our dancers will be ‘swimming’ through the air in our new Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center, so you won't want to miss this spectacular presentation. This show is great for the entire family, so feel free to bring young children and grandparents alike!”

Evelyn Robinson, an alumna of the TJC Academy of Dance, will serve as the guest performer. The Tyler native dances professionally in the main company of Atlanta Ballet, which is a rarity for a 19-year-old, according to TJC.

Her dance training began at TJC when she was 7 years old and she started attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts on a full scholarship at age 15.

The production will be performed by the TJC pre-professional program and dance department majors.

The cast includes: Jonathan Apoderado-Llave, Katie Beard, Camila Bravo, Jenna Broyles, Cailyn Bryce-Cotes, Molly Cannon, Jessica Carmona, Jameson Clark, Mackenzie Copfer, Karsyn Cunningham, Qwynnen Davis, Caleigh Duquette, Samuel Fink, Cheyenne Fink, Sarah Fisher, Chris Fisher, Stella Franks, Bella Garcia, Lisa Genovese, Jules Gregory, Skyla Horace, Hannah Hughes, Felicia Jarrett, Kileigh Johnson, Annabel Langford, Audrey Lassanke, Caroline Lesinewski, Kaylee Lesinewski, Mary Meadows Marshall, Nalani Mata, Ann Marie Mayfield, Zoe Grace Mazarre, Emma Morris, Maddison Nehls, Christalyn O’Keefe, Mariana Olivares-Ortiz, Zion Perez, Allie Phillips, Ainsley Pierce, Lyla Roycroft, Audrey Scarborough, Emma Scott, Leah Soto, Charlotte Steubing, Joslyn Swinney, Carmen Taylor, Rose Tucker, Ava Wamboldt, Adarius Washington, Brynn Wilder, Taylor Williams, Dirk Zwiebel and Clara Zwiebel