TJC Apache Belles to perform in St. Patrick's Day parade in Ireland

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles are throwing on their boots and hats all the way in Dublin, Ireland next week.

After around seven months of practice, the Belles will be leaving this Sunday to spend a week in Ireland to participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"St. Patrick's Day for them, it's kind of like our Fourth of July, they really celebrate Ireland and all of the history and tradition that comes with it, you'll see families along the parade route, kids dress up in the colors of the Irish flag. It's just a really fun, celebratory time." Director of the Apache Belle Jasilyn Schaefer said. "So, combining that with the education, the travel is truly a great opportunity for our students and to be able to put the performance aspect in there, which is what Apache Belles do, we entertain we perform."

Schaefer said they have a really unique style of dance and to be able to take that to the people of Ireland is very exciting for the Apache Belles.

"Some of our high kicks and western style of dancing and get to share that with them. So, there'll be a little bit of a cultural exchange and the opportunity for our team members to speak with other dancers one on one about their experience growing up as a dancer and performer" Schaefer said.

The St. Patrick's Day parade is a moving parade. There isn't a performance parade stop, the Apache Belles will be performing as they march along.

Forty-six Apache Belles plan to take part of this once in a lifetime opportunity this coming week in Ireland.