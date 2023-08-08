Tyler Junior College athletic director Kevin Vest dies after battle with cancer

Vest became the TJC athletic director in 2019.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College has announced its beloved athletic director Kevin Vest has died after a battle with cancer.

According to the college, Vest had been diagnosed with melanoma.

Vest was hired as TJC's fifth athletic director in Aug. 2019. He oversaw a 12-sport athletic program which has earned 68 national championships, the second-most in NJCAA history.

"Vest previously served as athletic director at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, Illinois school from 2016 to 2019 and prior to that was the sports coordinator and head baseball coach for six years at Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois," his biography on the TJC website states.