Kevin passed away on Aug. 7 after a battle with melanoma.

TYLER, Texas — A special ceremony will be held on Friday for TJC athletic director Kevin Vest, who passed away in early August.

Tyler Junior College announced, “Join us in Celebrating the Life of Kevin Vest.”

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the TJC campus.