Tyler Junior College cheer team prepares for a new year

The recent NCA National Champion cheerleaders are doing their best to battle the heat as they prepare for the start of the new school year.

TYLER, Texas — With classes starting soon, Tyler Junior College students are starting to make their way back to campus. But one group has been working extra hard this summer to gear up for the new year.

"I’m very excited about this season just because we have very good rookies coming in and a lot of our vet class returned," TJC cheerleader Barbra Waller said.

New and returning team members as well as the coaching staff are ready to conquer the year.

"There’s no backing down at this point, and there’s no way that we’re going backwards. We’re national champions and we’re going to do it again this year," TJC Head coach Tammy Rose said.

But the preparation for the season means practicing in the summer heat.

"We’ll have them out there in the sun, in the heat of the day and just for an hour or something like that. To get them in the condition response to how they’re going to feel," Rose said.

When your outdoor practices consist of stunting and tumbling skills out in the heat, it’s important to stay cool and hydrated so you can perform your best.

"Being outside is challenging, but we do perform outside at games for long hours, so we get kind of used to it. We stay hydrated, we drink lots of water, and it just gets easier as you keep doing it," TJC cheerleader Amya Powell said.

With the practice schedule of a champion also comes the class work of a student athlete.

"I require all my freshman coming in to have study hours. They have to complete six hours of study hours per week under the direction of one of the assistant coaches. Time management is definitely one of the hardest things you have to learn as you’re growing up, and it’s harder too when you want to participate in a sport that takes up as much time as cheer does," Rose said.

And the expectation is always to maintain the TJC standard, excelling both on the field and in the classroom.

"It is difficult but when you do something you enjoy, it’s worth it and you find the time to balance it. At the end of the day, this is what we love to do and we’re down to do anything if we get to cheer," Powell said.