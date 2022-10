A grand opening ceremony will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College will be holding a grand opening for their new community disc golf course.

The 18-hole, par-56 course will be located at the Apache Recreational Complex on the school's main campus, on the corner of Devine Street and Tipton Avenue.

Dr. Juan E. Mejia, who is the president of TJC, will throw the ceremonial first disc on the course at noon, followed by food and activities.