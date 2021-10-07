Tyler Junior College announces baseball program moves up to Div. I status

The announcement was made Thursday morning in the Wagstaff Gymnasium multi-purpose room.

Tyler Junior College announced Thursday their baseball program will move up to NJCAA Div. I status.

The baseball program's transition is effective immediately beginning with the 2022 spring season.

The baseball program has won NJCAA National Championships in the following years:

2007

2014

2015

2016

2017

2021

