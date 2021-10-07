x
Tyler Junior College announces baseball program moves up to Div. I status

The announcement was made Thursday morning in the Wagstaff Gymnasium multi-purpose room.

**EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May 2021.

Tyler Junior College announced Thursday their baseball program will move up to NJCAA Div. I status.

The baseball program's transition is effective immediately beginning with the 2022 spring season.

The baseball program has won NJCAA National Championships in the following years:

  • 2007
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017
  • 2021

ABOUT TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Tyler Junior College Athletics' mission as an athletic program is to provide quality programs to the student-athlete in preparing themselves academically, physically, and socially to fulfill a meaningful place in society beyond the college years.

Tyler Junior College Athletics' specific purpose is to recruit student-athletes who have the potential to compete at the national level and to transfer to a four-year university and succeed athletically and academically.

    

