Tyler Junior College announces baseball program moves up to Div. I status

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May 2021.
Tyler Junior College announced Thursday their baseball program will move up to NJCAA Div. I status.
The baseball program's transition is effective immediately beginning with the 2022 spring season.
The baseball program has won NJCAA National Championships in the following years:
- 2007
- 2014
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2021
This is a developing story. Tune in to CBS19 News at 6 p.m. to hear more.
ABOUT TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Tyler Junior College Athletics' mission as an athletic program is to provide quality programs to the student-athlete in preparing themselves academically, physically, and socially to fulfill a meaningful place in society beyond the college years.
Tyler Junior College Athletics' specific purpose is to recruit student-athletes who have the potential to compete at the national level and to transfer to a four-year university and succeed athletically and academically.