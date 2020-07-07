TJC reports three more cases of COVID-19 this week

The latest reports showed one new case on July 3 and two new cases on July 6.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College has reported three more cases of the coronavirus at its campuses this week.

TJC, which operates its main and west campuses in Tyler, TJC North campus in Lindale and locations in Rusk and Jacksonville, has sent out five Clery Act alerts about positive cases since in the past two weeks, for a total of eight cases since June 25.

The latest reports showed one new case on July 3 and two new cases on July 6. The college did not disclose what areas of campus or which locations people who had tested positive had been.