TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Junior College Police Department is investigating the death of a female student on campus Saturday night.

According to TJC, the on-campus police department received a call about an unresponsive female at one of the dormitories at about 7:50 p.m.

EMS also responded to the scene.

The student was pronounced dead. The Justice of the Peace has requested a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

TJC says foul play is not suspected in the student's death.

Students and staff are encouraged to use campus resources to help with grief.