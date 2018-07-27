TYLER — Tyler Junior College is hosting Operation East Texas, a free dental, medical and vision outreach program, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from July 30 to August 2, 2018.

According to TJC, this is their third annual event with a partnership between TJC Dental Studies and Vocational Nursing, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, UT Health Science Center at Tyler, UT Tyler Nursing and Pharmacy, and the Tyler Lion’s Club.

Services provided will include limited dental services like basic fillings and extractions, cleanings and sealants, and medical and vision screenings.

TJC said that this event will not provide root canals, partials or dentures at their event.

The school also said that all patients need to be screened, and they have a limited number of screenings per day.

Treatment is prioritized by severity, and all patients will be seen by an on-site medical provider prior to receiving dental treatment.

People who want to come to the event need to bring their current list of medications and daily supplement bottles with them, but an ID is not required.

If you're interesting in learning more about the event, call 903-533-5560.

The event will be held at the Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center located at 1200 E. Fifth St., on the TJC main campus.

