TJC to host solar eclipse viewing party as part of homecoming festivities

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired in September 2023.

The Tyler Junior College Alumni Association will host a solar eclipse viewing party on Saturday alongside its homecoming tailgate as part of the annual week of festivities.

The event will be at the Brookshire Conference Center/Rose Complex Park and feature solar-themed tunes from local DJ and TJC alumnus Doc Deason as well as appearances by TJC mascot Harry the Hawk and entertainment from the TJC Cheer team.

Registered guests for the party will get a box lunch from Jack’s Catering, beverages, solar eclipse viewing glasses and other homecoming eclipse treats. Those interested can register at TJC.edu/Homecoming. Food trucks will also have meals available for purchase.

The Apache Band, Apache Belles and their alumni will take their traditional Rim Walk into the stadium at 2 p.m., which will be followed by pregame activities and the crowning of this year’s homecoming king and queen.

This year's homecoming game will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday as the Apaches take on the Blinn College Buccaneers. General admission for the game will be $5, reserved seating is $7 and children ages 14 and under are admitted for free. TJC employees and students also get in for free with their TJC ID.

Homecoming Week schedule at a glance

Monday, Oct. 9:

• 11:30 a.m. – Drumbeat begins

Tuesday, Oct. 10:

• 7 p.m. – Campus Capers (an amateur talent show), Wise Auditorium, Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, Oct. 11:

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. — painting of the new TJC spirit wall

Thursday, Oct. 12:

• 6 p.m. – Homecoming Parade begins on TJC central campus

• 7 p.m. – Block Party, Pat Hartley Field

• 8:30 p.m. – Pep Rally, Pat Hartley Field

Saturday, Oct. 14:

• 11:30 a.m. — Alumni Tailgate & Solar Eclipse Viewing Party, Brookshire Conference Center/Rose Complex Park

• 2 p.m.: Rim Walk and Homecoming Pregame, Rose Stadium