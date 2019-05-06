The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros have added two East Texas collegiate athletes to their rosters. in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Peyton Miller, was a right-handed pitcher for the Tyler Junior College Apaches and a former standout at Bullard High School, has been plucked by the Oakland Athletics in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Stephen F. Austin State University right-handed pitcher Alex Palmer was picked up by the Houston Astros in the 20th round.

On Tuesday, former Hallsville Bobcat Justin Slaten was selected by the Texas Rangers with the 86th-overall pick.

