This is second week in a row the Crusaders have had to cancel a game due to COVID-19.

TYLER, Texas — Due to COVID-19, T.K. Gorman has announced Friday's game against Grace Prep.

According to Athletic Director Mike Lee, a Bishop Gorman student tested positive for COVID-19 last week which prompted the cancellation.