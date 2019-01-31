TYLER, Texas — Bishop Joseph E. Strickland and the Diocese of Tyler are set to release the names of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor, dating back to at least to 1950.

The list is scheduled to be made public at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The Diocese of Tyler oversees the Catholic Church in 33 East Texas counties.

The decision to publicly identify those accused was made on September 30, 2018, and was agreed upon by the 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas and the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter.

The bishops’ decision was made in the context of their ongoing work to protect children from sexual abuse, and their efforts to promote healing and a restoration of trust in the Catholic Church.

“This is an action in response to the faithful’s call for greater accountability and transparency,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston. "Every bishop in our state has made a statement expressing his concern for all who have been hurt and I want to express my personal sorrow at such fundamental violations of trust that have happened. We are completely committed to eradicating the evil of sexual abuse in the church and promoting healing among the faithful and those injured by this crime.”

With 8.5 million Catholics and 1,320 Catholic parishes in Texas, the endeavor to compile a comprehensive list of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor represents a major project.

“It will take some time for files to be reviewed, and there may be people who come forward with new information following this announcement. My brother bishops in Texas and I agree that transparency in this painful matter of sexual abuse can assist with healing for survivors and transformation for our Church,” explained Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, archbishop of San Antonio.

The release of names is part of an ongoing effort by the dioceses to provide a safer environment for children.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops says the lists will be updated as new information becomes available.