CANTON, Texas — Today marks two years since seven tornados ripped through East Texas and left four people dead and dozens injured.

It took months for many to recover, others even moved away, while others still mourning the loss of their loved ones.

YesterLand Farm is one of the places to make a recovery, but signs of the two tornadoes that hit their location still remain.

"Oh my gosh, this is a big tree," Kama Bozeman explained her shock at seeing the damage, "then another tree is down on top of a tractor split up in two."

The owner of YesterLand Farm says all she kept seeing was more destruction.

"Okay, this is a bigger deal than I thought," Bozeman said. "And I came out and found the roof off of Birdies Barn, and the snack shack smashed."

Although, it was just the beginning.

"Horses are out there lose, I'm trying to collect them, then they say there's another tornado coming," Bozeman said. "It was a sense of urgency to, you know, make sure that everybody was safe and be ready to take shelter now."

Reality struck after the second tornado struck. That is when they received horrible news from friends.

"I had a friend sucked out of her house," Bozeman said. "Another one, the carpet she was sitting on was sucked out from underneath her. Another friend lost her husband that night. She had seen him- she was going a different direction and he was gone."

Strangers began to show up and offer to help. For the Bozeman's it was never a question of if they were going to rebuild, but how.

"Totally damaged was 15. I would say totally destroyed, three totally destroyed," Bozeman explained.

There is still root balls from trees and some bent poles, but for the most part, YesterLand Farm has recovered better than ever.

"Twister town was born out of that," Bozeman said. "The barn that we lost up front gave us the opportunity to add a nice gift shop, professional photography area, a good place to display our snow-flocked Christmas trees during our Christmas Playland time."

YesterLand Farm is a defiant stance against the tragedy two years ago for people as they drive by on I-20.

"So many of them(regulars) said, you know that tornado is the best thing that ever happened YesterLand Farm," Bozeman said. "Which, you know, was a testimony to what we were able to do as a team to collectively the place back together,"

Now that everything on the Farm has been fixed or re-built. YesterLand is expanding with a new animal barn and a ride simulator to be ready in time for the Fall season.