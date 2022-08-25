Today, Texas' Trigger Law went into effect but what's next?

A conversation on how to support pregnant women

TYLER, Texas — The enactment of the trigger law has changed what many women need to know as they go through a pregnancy here in Texas. We spoke to state representative Donna Howard (D) Representative for House District 48 on what's next and how a local non-profit is stepping up to help expecting mothers.

"People have stopped providing abortion services here in Texas. So indeed, that will be the law of state," Howard said.

The Texas trigger law goes into effect today banning all abortions at any point except to save the life of a mother. Though not much has changed here in Texas as state representative Donna Howard explains.

"We probably will not see much different from what we're seeing today, because there has been a chilling effect with the implementation of Senate Bill eight, which was implemented on September one of 2021," Howard said.

Howard is part of the Texas Women’s Health caucus that focuses on health care issues, including reproductive healthcare. Howard said her Republican colleagues have expressed interest in allowing abortions in certain cases.

"Obviously, there's a lot of us that want to ensure that those who are survivors of rape or incest should have options," Howard said.

But for now, those options are limited for women in Texas, which opens the doors to a whole new topic: supporting women through their pregnancy. The Axia Center is a pregnancy resource center in Tyler.

"We do everything from pregnancy testing, ultra sounds, peer counselling, material goods assistance, mommy mentoring, child birth education classes," said Stephen Settle, Interim Director for Axia.

All free of charge to anyone who is seeking assistance during and after their pregnancy.

"You know people in the community that might need our resources now that they hadn’t previously. We’re still here to provide support, love, any crisis situation they might have – we want to help them navigate that and support in any way that we can," Settle said.

Meanwhile, there’s still lots of work to do in Austin.