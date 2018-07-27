GREGG COUNTY — A two-year-old died and three people were hospitalized after a vehicle crash happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 20, just west of Longview.

According to DPS, a report indicated that 28-year-old Longview native, Michael Paul Templin, was driving east in a Dodge Ram on Interstate 20 when he did not drive in a single lane.

His vehicle ended up hitting 29-year-old Willie Mack Cooper's Dodge Charger parked on the side of the road with its hazards on.

The impact of that hit caused the Charger to hit a concrete barrier and spin several times.

Both vehicles ended up stopping on the eastbound lanes of the road.

Cooper and Beatrice Avila, a 25-year-old passenger, were taken to a Longview hospital and later released.

The two-year-old and a one-year-old were taken to a medical center in Louisiana, where the two-year-old died.

Authorities are investigating the crash and said all of them were wearing seatbelts.

