HCSO: Toddler drowns after being alone in a pool in NW Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the toddler was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 3-year-old has died after drowning in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The toddler was found unresponsive in the pool around noon on Saturday at a home in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near the Sam Houston Race Park.

Deputies say the toddler was alone in the swimming pool at the time of the drowning.

The toddler was taken to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital where the boy was pronounced deceased.

HCSO said they are still working through the details as an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube