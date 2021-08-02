Toddler killed in single vehicle accident in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A single vehicle on accident in Van Zandt County has killed a toddler and injured two other people.
According to a preliminary crash report, on February 6, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on Interstate 20 when for an unknown reason the driver ran off the roadway to the right then overcorrected to the left causing the vehicle to side skid and over turned several times ejecting the three unrestrained occupants.
The driver, 22-year-old Guadalupe Bahena of Tyler, and passenger 23-year-old Hector Brito Hernandez of Tyler, were flown to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.
A four-year-old male was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.