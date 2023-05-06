The 2 year-old was pulled unresponsive from a Willis area community pool.

WILLIS, Texas — A swimming pool with a number of people and multiple lifeguards around still wasn't enough to keep 2-year-old Elizabeth from nearly drowning Friday at The Woodlands Hills community pool near Willis.

Sarah Speed, one of Elizabeth's neighbors, said she and others have been in contact with the young girl's family who have told them she is touch-and-go after being found unresponsive in the pool.

As of Monday, Elizabeth remains on life support.

“I’ve been praying for the medical staff, her family, Elizabeth, and just praying that she gets better,” said Speed.

Speed started a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical and other expenses as well as a Change.org petition to try and enhance safety measures within the pool area.

She'd like to add more lifeguards and have a rule where they are not allowed to use their phones while on duty.

Meanwhile, hundreds attended a prayer vigil over the weekend for Elizabeth, which exceeded Pastor Bart Lipscomb’s expectations.

"My wife was a lifeguard and she’s always cognizant of these kinds of things," Lipscomb said. "But it just hits close to home for all of us.”

Speed said no one wants to cast blame on anyone at this point. They'll just continue to pray that little Elizabeth miraculously makes it though while making sure the same fate doesn’t await any other children this summer.

"My message to other families, especially with small children, is stay vigilant of your children," she said. "And the lifeguards, stay vigilant, because this could happen to any of us."

KHOU 11 reached out to the neighborhood’s HOA but had not heard back as of Monday, June 5.

