HPD: 2-year-old struck by car after wandering off from home in west Houston

HOUSTON — A 2-year-old child was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital after being struck by a car while crossing a street in west Houston early Sunday, according to police.

This happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 13800 block of Westheimer Road just east of Highway 6.

Houston police said officers responded to a call of an auto-pedestrian crash. When HPD arrived at the scene, they found that the toddler had apparently wandered off from his home and was struck while crossing a street.

The driver of the vehicle that struct the child remained at the scene, police said. The child was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating how the child wandered off.