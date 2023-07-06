'Together, we can': Smith County presents first working draft budget for fiscal year 2024

"We're gonna have to work together," Franklin said.

TYLER, Texas — Collaboration is critical to accomplish everyone's goals. That's why the theme of Smith County's next fiscal year budget is "Together, We Can," said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.

"We're gonna have to work together," Franklin said. "We have a lot of needs as the community grows; we have a whole lot of needs within our workforce as well."

County elected officials, departments and citizens must work together throughout construction of the new county courthouse and parking garage, and the associated budget constraints.