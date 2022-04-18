Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to take on Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in golf event

Watch the teams tee off at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

LAS VEGAS — You've seen them go head-to-head on the gridiron -- but now, they're taking it to the green.

The Wynn Las Vegas will play host to Capital One's The Match which features four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

According to WarnerMedia, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in an epic showdown. The teams will tee off on Wednesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m. CT on TNT.

"Live coverage of the match play event from the Wynn Las Vegas golf course will once again feature unprecedented access with players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with their competitors and the broadcast commentators," a press release from WarnerMedia said. "More information on the live production, including the commentator team, and additional details will be shared leading up to the event."

This will be the second time Brady and Rodgers will be together on The Match, however, this time -- they're a team.

For 2021's event Brady teamed up with Phil Michelson against Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

Rodgers and DeChambeau rode a strong back nine to go up three strokes after 16 holes.

Rodgers recorded five birdies in the contest to Brady's four.