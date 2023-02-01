'I LOVE YOU ALL': Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL in emotional social media video

The video can be seen below.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL via a Facebook video published early Wednesday morning,

Thank You I love my family I love my teammates I love my friends I love my coaches I love football I love you all I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻 ❤️ Posted by Tom Brady on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Brady, 45, spent more than two decades in the NFL. He initially announced his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022, before coming back after 40 days to play one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady was selected by the New England Patriots out of Michigan with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Just a few of the accolades Brady racked up in his Hall of Fame career include:

7X Super Bowl Champion

5X Super Bowl MVP

3X NFL MVP

2X NFL Offensive Player of the Year

15X Pro Bowl Selection

Brady's retirement comes just two days before the premiere of his new movie, "80 for Brady" starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin