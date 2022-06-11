TOMATOVILLE: Jacksonville's 38th annual Tomato Fest set for June 11

From June 6-12, Jacksonville becomes "Tomatoville" with the official proclamation set for June 6 at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from June 2021.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will host the 38th annual Tomato Fest on Saturday, June 11.

From June 6-12, Jacksonville becomes "Tomatoville" with the official proclamation set for June 6 at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

Tomato Fest will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., on Commerce St. in Downtown Jacksonville.

Festival-goers will enjoy five blocks of food and fun, including:

Vendors

Farmer's market

Fried green tomatoes

Tomato eating contests

Tomato peeling contest

Tomato packing contest

Salsa contest

Best homegrown contest

Live entertainment

Talent show

Car show

Motorcycle show

Soccer tournament

Tennis tournament

History display

Top tomato poster contest

From 7-11 p.m., dance the night away during the 16th annual Street Dance at Chili's Bar & Grill with entertainment provided by Jenn Ford and the Red Dirt Ritas.

"The most popular event of Tomato Fest is the fresh tomatoes," the Chamber of Commerce says. "People will drive hours just to get Jacksonville tomatoes. The Tomato Eating Contest is a highlight, as we have our local celebrities fight to be the champion tomato eater."