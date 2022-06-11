TOMATOVILLE: Jacksonville's 38th annual Tomato Fest set for June 11

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from June 2021.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will host the 38th annual Tomato Fest on Saturday, June 11.
From June 6-12, Jacksonville becomes "Tomatoville" with the official proclamation set for June 6 at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
Tomato Fest will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., on Commerce St. in Downtown Jacksonville.
Festival-goers will enjoy five blocks of food and fun, including:
- Vendors
- Farmer's market
- Fried green tomatoes
- Tomato eating contests
- Tomato peeling contest
- Tomato packing contest
- Salsa contest
- Best homegrown contest
- Live entertainment
- Talent show
- Car show
- Motorcycle show
- Soccer tournament
- Tennis tournament
- History display
- Top tomato poster contest
From 7-11 p.m., dance the night away during the 16th annual Street Dance at Chili's Bar & Grill with entertainment provided by Jenn Ford and the Red Dirt Ritas.
"The most popular event of Tomato Fest is the fresh tomatoes," the Chamber of Commerce says. "People will drive hours just to get Jacksonville tomatoes. The Tomato Eating Contest is a highlight, as we have our local celebrities fight to be the champion tomato eater."
For information on the event, contact Kim Felt by email at coordinator@jacksonvilletexas.com or call (903) 586-2217.
RELATED: TOTALLY EAST TEXAS: Celebrating the Jacksonville Tomato and the growers who produce the delicious red treat