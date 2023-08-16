With the death toll already at 106, thousands of people are staying at hotels, AirBnb units, with friends or in shelters.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Raising Cane's is giving 15% of it's profits to a Lahaina homeless shelter Thursday, August 17.

The restaurant will donate 15% of tomorrow's profits across more than 750 restaurants to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center (KHAKO) – a Maui-based shelter located in Lahaina supporting those displaced by the devastating Maui wildfires.

The fire that swept into Lahaina last week destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000 people.

With the death toll already at 106, thousands of people are staying at hotels, AirBnb units, with friends or in shelters. Around 2,000 homes and businesses still don't have electricity.

The fire also contaminated water supplies in many areas. Some people walk periodically to a sea wall, where phone connections are strongest to make calls. Flying low off the coast, a single-prop airplanes uses a loud speaker to blare information about where to get water and supplies.

As thousands of locals are struggling with housing issues amid the wildfires, funds will be used to support those displaced and in their building efforts of the shelter’s Westside Center.

The Westside Center was a 78-unit housing center in Lahaina that was completely lost as the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history made its way across the island and is still not completely contained, a Dallas press release said.

“Maui holds such a special place in my heart–not only is it where my wife and I got married, but it’s also home to one of our restaurants and so many residents and customers that have always been so kind to us.

I’m glad all of our Restaurants are able to come together to generate a donation for such a great cause that is in critical need of support at this time,” said Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves in a Dallas press release. “KHAKO is an amazing organization that has done so much to serve the people of Maui and they continue going above and beyond each day to further help those displaced by the wildfires.”

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Raising Cane's restaurants during regular operational hours. There are two locations in Beaumont and one in Nederland.

