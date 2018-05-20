On Sunday, May 20, children in Tyler who are in need of dental care will be able to see a dentist at no cost during the 4th Annual “Sharing Smiles Day” sponsored by Kool Smiles.

Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, fillings and sealants.

A limited number of treatment spots are available and while pre-registration is recommended, it does not guarantee treatment. Parents are encouraged to register their children on the Kool Smiles website in advance.

“Sharing Smiles Day” will be held on Sunday May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Tyler Kool Smiles on 1932 E. SE Loop 323.

