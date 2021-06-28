Tony Romo to play in U.S. Amateur qualifier at Tempest in Gladewater

The 36-hole event is open to the public at the championship Jeffrey Brauer Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo highlights a strong field of qualifiers Wednesday at The Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater, vying for the right to compete in the 2021 U.S. Amateur next month at historic Oakmont Golf Club.

Romo, the current CBS Football commentator, has attempted to qualify for a wide variety of United States Golf Association and PGA Tour events without success over the last decade. He also played in the Texas State Open in Tyler in 2019. He is a multiple winner of the American Century Celebrity Shootout at Lake Tahoe held each summer.