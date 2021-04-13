x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Tool man sentenced to 9 years in prison for possession of child pornography

Charles Lee Shellito pleaded guilty on April 8, 2021.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Tool man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Charles Lee Shellito, 36, entered the plea on April 8, 2021, and was sentenced to nine years in prison. 

In addition to his sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. 

Shellito was indicted for the offense in July 2020 following a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a three-month-long investigation by the Henderson County Sheriffs Department. 

During the investigation, a search warrant was conducted on Shellito’s online accounts, digital devices, and residence.

RELATED: Man arrested, accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and shooting 12-year-old boy

RELATED: HPD: Good Samaritans stop intoxicated driver from running away after crash that killed young child