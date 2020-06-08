TOP 25: Amway releases pre-season coaches poll for college football

Clemson comes in at No. 1, while Notre Dame rounds out the top 10.

TYLER, Texas — USA Today has released the 2020 preseason Amway Coaches Poll for college football.

The top 25 teams can be seen below:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Penn State Florida Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Wisconsin Texas A&M Texas Michigan Oklahoma State USC Minnesota UNC Utah UCF Cincinnati Iowa Virginia Tech Iowa State

The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association.

At the FBS level, some games are set for Saturday, Aug. 29, in what's become known as "Week Zero," which is a week before a majority of the nation's teams begin their seasons.

For the 2020 season, here are some of the games currently scheduled for Aug. 29:

Nevada vs. UC Davis

East Carolina vs. Marshall

Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

Kansas vs. Southern Illinois

Texas State vs. SMU

Many FBS teams are scheduled to begin their seasons during Labor Day weekend for Week 1. Games include Iowa State vs. South Dakota and Memphis against Arkansas State.

But some FBS conferences have announced later start dates: