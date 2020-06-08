TOP 25: Amway releases pre-season coaches poll for college football

TYLER, Texas — USA Today has released the 2020 preseason Amway Coaches Poll for college football.
The top 25 teams can be seen below:
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Minnesota
- UNC
- Utah
- UCF
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa State
The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association.
At the FBS level, some games are set for Saturday, Aug. 29, in what's become known as "Week Zero," which is a week before a majority of the nation's teams begin their seasons.
For the 2020 season, here are some of the games currently scheduled for Aug. 29:
- Nevada vs. UC Davis
- East Carolina vs. Marshall
- Oklahoma vs. Missouri State
- Kansas vs. Southern Illinois
- Texas State vs. SMU
Many FBS teams are scheduled to begin their seasons during Labor Day weekend for Week 1. Games include Iowa State vs. South Dakota and Memphis against Arkansas State.
But some FBS conferences have announced later start dates:
- ACC: The week of Sept. 7-12
- SEC: Sept. 26
- Pac-12: Sept. 26