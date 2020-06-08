x
TOP 25: Amway releases pre-season coaches poll for college football

Clemson comes in at No. 1, while Notre Dame rounds out the top 10.
Credit: AP
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after Clemson defeated Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TYLER, Texas — USA Today has released the 2020 preseason Amway Coaches Poll for college football.

The top 25 teams can be seen below:

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU 
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn 
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Michigan
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. USC
  18. Minnesota
  19. UNC
  20. Utah
  21. UCF
  22. Cincinnati 
  23. Iowa 
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa State

The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. 

At the FBS level, some games are set for Saturday, Aug. 29, in what's become known as "Week Zero," which is a week before a majority of the nation's teams begin their seasons.

For the 2020 season, here are some of the games currently scheduled for Aug. 29:

  • Nevada vs. UC Davis
  • East Carolina vs. Marshall
  • Oklahoma vs. Missouri State
  • Kansas vs. Southern Illinois
  • Texas State vs. SMU

Many FBS teams are scheduled to begin their seasons during Labor Day weekend for Week 1. Games include Iowa State vs. South Dakota and Memphis against Arkansas State.

But some FBS conferences have announced later start dates:

  • ACC: The week of Sept. 7-12
  • SEC: Sept. 26
  • Pac-12: Sept. 26