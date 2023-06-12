Top East Texas drum majors focus on getting even better at camp

Many of the region’s best high school military marching band members were in Carthage this past week to work on getting even better.

Attending the Panola College Military Drum Major Camp from Sunday through noon Thursday were 35 high school and junior high marching band members, according to Dwaine Hubbard, camp administrator. They each had already been singled out as leaders in their own high school for the upcoming 2024-25 year.

“When you work with the drum majors, you are working with the very best students in the band, and these were phenomenal,” Hubbard said of the participants in the third annual camp held at Panola College. “This week’s camp was a pleasure.”