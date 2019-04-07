SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Fourth of July is here.

Many Americans across the country are celebrating America's Independence Day by cooking out, eating tons of hot dogs and watching the fireworks.

While you are out enjoying the holiday, it is important to remember to know your limit and obey the law.

According to law enforcement, last year on the Fourth of July, two dozen people were booked into the Smith County Jail. The Tyler Police Department made 15 arrests.

These numbers were a slight increase from the previous year.

The following are the top offenses that landed people in jail on the Fourth of July:

Smith County:

Driving while intoxicated: 7 total

Public intoxication: 4 total

Possession of marijuana: 5 total

Tyler:

Public intoxication: 3 total

Possession of marijuana: 3 total

Longview: