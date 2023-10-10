Torchy's Tacos issues statement after video goes viral showing Nazi group inside restaurant

"Over the weekend, a hate group entered Torchy's Tacos in Fort Worth. Let us be clear, we do not stand for hate and do not support this group or any hate group."

FORT WORTH, Texas — Austin-based Torchy's Tacos responded after a disturbing incident happened at one of their Fort Worth restaurants last weekend.

A group of people dressed in Nazi clothing entered the establishment and were served.

Video of the group inside the restaurant circulated on social media after it happened.

It's unknown who the people were or where they were from.

The woman who posted the original video to social media was extremely upset and said Torchy's reached out to her to let her know that they were looking into it.

In a statement posted to X on Tuesday, Torchy's said:

"Over the weekend, a hate group entered Torchy's Tacos in Fort Worth. Let us be clear, we do not stand for hate and do not support this group or any hate group. In a difficult situation, our team acted to first ensure the safety of the other guests and our team members. When the group came back, they were not allowed. We will continue working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of our guests and team members. We take this matter extremely seriously."