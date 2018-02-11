CUSHING, TX — The National Weather Service has found preliminary EF-1 Tornado Damage in Nacogdoches County in the community of Cushing. The following is a gallery of photos of the damage taken by the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department.

Tornado damage in Nacogdoches County

The NWS will also be surveying damage in Morris County later today. They are primarily targeting the areas of Rocky Branch and Naples.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

