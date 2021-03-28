Tornado touches down in Rusk County, crosses HWY 343

Rusk County officials are reporting structure and tree damage.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has reported that at least one tornado has touched down in the county, crossing HWY 343 at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The Rusk County OEM posted to Facebook that a National Weather Service storm chaser reported the tornado, as well as its damage to nearby trees and structures.

"The worst of the storm has moved into Panola County," the Rusk County OEM said on their Facebook. "There may be some additional rain over the next hour or so."