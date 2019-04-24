The National Weather Service has issued a tornado WARNING for the following counties:

Sabine County

Nacogdoches County

Shelby County

San Augustine County

The warning is set to expire at 11:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WARNING for the following counties:

Nacogdoches County

Sabine County

San Augustine County

Shelby County

Hazards include possible 60 mph wind gusts. The warning is expected to expire at 11:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for the following counties:

Smith County - Expected to expire at 12:30 a.m.

Henderson County - Expected to expire at 11:45 p.m

Gregg County - Expected to expire at 12:30 a.m.

Upshur County - Expected to expire at 12:30 a.m.

A flood warning has been issued for the following counties:

Anderson County

Houston County

Henderson County

Hopkins County

The following counties are under a flash flood WATCH:

Henderson County

Anderson County

Van Zandt County

The watch is expected to last until 12 a.m.

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather Team? Email them to news@cbs19.tv, or connect with us on social media through our Facebook and Twitter pages.

For the latest reports from the CBS19 Weather Team, click here.

CBS19 will update this list throughout the day as outage numbers change.

We've got you covered!