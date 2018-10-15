(KYTX) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Upshur County.

Several East Texas Counties are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning. All tornado warnings have expired.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Upshur, Wood, Van Zandt and Camp Counties.

In addition to those three, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties:

Smith County

Titus County

Gregg County

Franklin County

Morris County

Henderson County

Rains County

Van Zandt County

