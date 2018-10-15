(KYTX) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Upshur County.
Several East Texas Counties are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning. All tornado warnings have expired.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Upshur, Wood, Van Zandt and Camp Counties.
In addition to those three, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties:
- Smith County
- Titus County
- Gregg County
- Franklin County
- Morris County
- Henderson County
- Rains County
- Van Zandt County
