(KYTX) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Upshur County.

Several East Texas Counties are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning. All tornado warnings have expired.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Upshur, Wood, Van Zandt and Camp Counties.

In addition to those three, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties:

  • Smith County
  • Titus County
  • Gregg County
  • Franklin County
  • Morris County
  • Henderson County
  • Rains County
  • Van Zandt County

