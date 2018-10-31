The National Weather Service has issued tornado warning for:
- Morris County
- Cass County
The warnings expire at 5:15 p.m.
The warning is in effect unitl
A number of East Texas counties are under a tornado watch:
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Camp
- Cherokee
- Franklin
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Houston
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Trinity
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
The watches will be in effect until 10 p.m.
Tornado Watch Issued
